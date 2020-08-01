Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $34.08

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,820,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $109,160,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

