Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NWBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders purchased 17,845 shares of company stock valued at $182,757 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

