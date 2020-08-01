Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.01. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 59,858 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.