Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.01. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 59,858 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.