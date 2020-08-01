Amir Avniel Sells 5,000 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.20) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 162.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

