Amgen, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.29 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

