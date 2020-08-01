American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

AWK stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

