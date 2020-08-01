American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $786,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

