American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

