American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $16.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -18.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

