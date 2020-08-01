Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.86-0.96 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.