Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.67.

AMED stock opened at $234.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,882,126. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,481,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,904,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

