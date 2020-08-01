Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 175.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

