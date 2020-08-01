AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.00

News coverage about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AMC Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AMC Entertainment’s analysis:

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.