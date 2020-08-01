Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3,600.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3,400.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,314.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

