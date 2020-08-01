Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

