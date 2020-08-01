Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,314.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

