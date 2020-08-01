Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $15.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Aegis upped their target price on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amarin by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,440,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 393,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 901,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.