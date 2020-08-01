Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TYOYY stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.