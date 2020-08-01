Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $168,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

