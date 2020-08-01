Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 286,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,592 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,942. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.76 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

