Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,077,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $624,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 156.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.