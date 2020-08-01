Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 46,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $191,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

