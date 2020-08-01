Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $509.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.