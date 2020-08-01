Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

ALIM stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.