Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

ALXN stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

