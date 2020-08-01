Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
