Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.