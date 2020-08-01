Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €11.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIXA shares. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €10.28 ($11.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aixtron has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a one year high of €12.86 ($14.45). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 64.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

