Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Announces Earnings Results

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMT. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

