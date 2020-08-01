AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.78, 99,196 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,683,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 5,392.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.