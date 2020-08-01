Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

