AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 240,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 5,153.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

