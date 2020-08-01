Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE:AMG opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

