Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of AEGN opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

AEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

