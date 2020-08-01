Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 call options.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,572 shares of company stock worth $2,528,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 653.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.