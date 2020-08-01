Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.68, but opened at $76.09. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 2,127,192 shares traded.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 540.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 118,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

