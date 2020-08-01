Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

