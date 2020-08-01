ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,322 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.07.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $84,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

