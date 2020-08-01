Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.