Actiam N.V. Sells 996 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Actiam N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 21.1% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.7% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

