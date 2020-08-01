ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. ACNB has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Get ACNB alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

ACNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.