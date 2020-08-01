A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

