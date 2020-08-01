8,800 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.06 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

