$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post $59.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.06 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $53.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $279.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $282.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $378.16 million, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $416.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $8,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,169,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,480,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,424 shares of company stock worth $785,944,086. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

