51,359 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,689.43.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

