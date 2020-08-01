3,950 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.48.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,369 shares of company stock worth $34,837,014. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.