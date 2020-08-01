33,020 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $38,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

