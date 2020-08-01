2,987 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.