27,512 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,523,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 9,273,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 470,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNY shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

