23,161 Shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

