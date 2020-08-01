1,716 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $131.12 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

